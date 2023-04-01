Senator Fetterman released from Walter Reed

BETHESDA, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was treated for clinical depression.

This photo was taken Friday as he left, following six weeks of inpatient treatment.

According to a news release, Fetterman's doctor says the senator's depression is now in remission.

The senator's spokesperson says Fetterman is spending time now with his family in Pennsylvania.

He is set to return to Washington, D.C. when the Senate is back in session on April 17.