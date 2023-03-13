Biden administration approves oil drilling project in Alaska

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The White House, on Monday, opened the country's largest wilderness to energy production when it approved a project for oil drilling in Alaska.

The massive project will be about 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle in the National Petroleum Reserve.

Almost 600 million barrels of oil could be produced, according to Interior Department estimates.

Environmentalists have been critical of the project arguing it will negatively impact the environment and the climate.

Alaskan lawmakers and the oil industry strongly supported the drilling saying it will create thousands of jobs and greatly enhance the country's ability to produce energy.

The Biden administration was facing legal challenges if it rejected the project and would likely lose court challenges if the plan was not given the green light.