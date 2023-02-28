Big name Republicans skipping CPAC 2023
(NBC) - Many top names in the Republican Party are skipping this week's Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC.
In the past, the conference was an easy way for GOP candidates to reach a conservative audience, and get some media attention.
Not this year.
NBC News is reporting that among those skipping out are the following:
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
- Former Vice President Mike Pence
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California
- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
But former President Donald Trump does plan to speak on Saturday, according to his spokesman.