Nikki Haley officially announces her presidential bid

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley formerly announced her bid for president in 2024 Wednesday.

"And above all else, I'm a grateful American citizen who knows our best days are yet to come, if we unite and fight to save our country. I have devoted my life to this fight. And I'm just getting started," Haley remarked.

It comes just one day after Haley, also a former ambassador to the United Nations, posted a video on her social media pages announcing her campaign.

Speaking in Charleston, Haley said it's time for a new generation to lead the United States.

I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans. We've lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. Our cause is right, but we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans. Well, that ends today," Haley declared.

She added that her aim is to "Move America upward toward freedom and strength."

"I'll take this message far and wide in the days ahead," Haley spoke.

Haley's home state of South Carolina has a longtime reputation of being one of the most important early primary states.

In the past 40 years, the winner of the state's GOP primary has gone on to win the party's presidential nomination in every election except one.

"I've been underestimated before. That's always fun. And I've been shaking up the status quo my entire life. As I set out on this new journey, I will simply say this: may the best woman win," Haley said.