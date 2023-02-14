Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has announced a bid for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

She will join former President Donald Trump among the GOP candidates in the running for the White House.

In a post to Twitter, Haley shared a three-minute announcement video captioned, "Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this!"

Haley will deliver a speech announcing her run during an event in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday.

Full transcript

Here is the full transcript from the video:

"The railroad tracks divided the town by race. I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. Was different. But my mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities. And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America. Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad.

They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have seen evil in China. They commit genocide in Iran. They murder their own people for challenging the government. And when a woman tells you about watching soldiers throw her baby into a fire, it puts things in perspective.

Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America. I was born and raised in South Carolina, so I have seen the very best of our country. People here threw out the old tired political establishment and demanded accountability for their tax dollars. Industry reports called us the Beast of the Southeast. Which I love. People came by the thousands for fresh start. Moms and dads held their heads up high. Children learn that it was always the great day in South Carolina. We were strong. We were proud. And when evil did come, we turned away from fear toward God and the values that still make our country the freest and greatest in the world. We must turn in that direction again.

Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change. Joe Biden's record is abysmal, but that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It's time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bully kicked around. You should know this about me. I don't put up with bullying. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels. I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president."