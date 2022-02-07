Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions

(AP) — A Biden administration task force has issued a set of recommendations that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.

The report released Monday includes 70 recommendations.

The report argues that a decades long drop in union membership has coincided with a rising share of income going to the top 10% of earners.

The report's goal is to increase unionization in part through the heft of the federal government as an employer.

The Labor Department reported last month that only 10.3% of workers belonged to a union in 2021, down from 20.1% in 1983.

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace business group calls the report “pro-union propaganda.”