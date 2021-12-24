Andrew Cuomo will not face county charges for sexual misconduct

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (KYMA, KECY) - Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face charges for alleged sexual misconduct in Nassau County.

The county’s outgoing district attorney said in a statement Thursday in part “our exhaustive investigation found the allegations credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

The alleged incident took place in 2019 on Long Island.

Multiple other offices say they are looking into allegations unearthed by investigators.

There’s also a federal investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

Independent investigators released a lengthy report in August detailing allegations from 11 women who were current and former state employees.

Investigators found that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," among other allegations.

Cuomo still faces one count of misdemeanor forcible touching, stemming from an allegation made by a former executive assistant.

He is expected to be arraigned in January.