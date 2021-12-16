Advocacy campaign announced to encourage Senator Sinema to oppose bill

$2 trillion bill may raise inflation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Two organizations announced an advocacy campaign for Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to challenge a reconciliation bill that has reached the Senate.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the United States Chamber of Commerce began this campaign to encourage the state's senator.

Senator Sinema rated favorably from the state's voters and is looking towards positive reelection soon, as well as taking a favorable independent stance.

“We encourage Senator Kyrsten Sinema to continue to stand up against this tax and spend bill that will drive up inflation for Arizonans,” stated Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As Arizona businesses and workers confront economic challenges and a fragile recovery, it would be reckless to pass a bill that will only drive-up everyday costs more. We thank Senator Sinema for asking the tough questions about this bill and urge her to keep up the fight as we work to get our country moving forward again.”

A report showed that 60% of Arizonans are opposed to the $2 trillion reconciliation bill as it may lead to inflation.

Both Chambers of Congress wish for Senator Sinema to stand up against the bill, with the Arizona Chamber launching a radio campaign and the U.S. Chamber hosting a tele-town hall.