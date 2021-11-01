Senator Sinema holds senate hearing on infrastructure needs

Possible changes to made soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema held a hearing regarding the nation's energy infrastructure and how it can be improved.

She highlighted how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make positive changes to grid resiliency.

“I support an all-of-the-above energy approach that maintains reliability, affordability, and safety," began Sinema. "That is why I was proud our Bipartisan Infrastructure Package includes funding for grid infrastructure, resiliency, and reliability.”

Sinema mentions that investments in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can possibly be made sooner because of her Federal Permitting Reform and Jobs Act, which was included in the package.

These plans are to ensure America will keep its lights on across the nation through government coordination and transparency, while also protecting communities and the natural environment.