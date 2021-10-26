Governor Ducey’s officials to discuss 2021 legislative session

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey's budget director and legislative committee chairs will be discussing state investments and how they affect Arizona communities.

The discussion will take place in Casa Grande, Sierre Vista and Tucson in a "Budget Roadshow," which will also bring up recent accomplishments and what to expect in the next legislative session.

Questions may be taken from the audience as presenters encourage the public to watch.

The Budget Roadshow will air on October 28 and October 29

More information and details can be found HERE.