U.S. House passes a bill to temporarily raise the debt limit

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to temporarily raise the debt limit by a vote of 219-206.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted to raise the debt ceiling until December 3rd and the ceiling was lifted by $480 billion.

President Biden is expected to quickly sign the bill before October 18th which is the date the government is set to breach the statutory borrowing limit and would be unable to meet its obligations.

In the coming weeks, the Democrats hope to resolve the divisions over a domestic policy bill that is intended to address climate change, create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families.