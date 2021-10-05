Biden reverses and lifts abortion referral ban from a Trump-era restriction

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The Biden Administration is reversing a ban on abortion referrals by federally funded family planning clinics.

Monday's action by the Department of Health and Human Services lifts a Trump-era restriction and allows health clinics to receive federal funds even if they refer patients for abortions.

The new rule takes effect on November 8th and it comes as political and legal battles over abortion grows sharper from texas to the Supreme Court.