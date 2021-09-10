RNC to sue President Biden over vaccine mandate

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Republican National Committee says it will sue the Biden Administration over its new plan to combat Covid-19.

In the President's plan announced on Thursday, it included mandatory vaccines for all federal workers and contractors, while also requiring vaccines or weekly testing for companies with more than 100 workers.

In a statement, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the mandate "unconstitutional," saying it hurts small businesses, workers and families.

McDaniel later vowed to sue the federal government in order to "protect Americans and their liberties."

Other Republican leaders, many of whom have resisted mask mandates and vaccinations, are also criticizing the President. Some accusing him of "government overreach."