House approves $3.5 trillion budget plan

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The House of Representatives took a big step in helping President Biden achieve a signature agenda item.

Lawmakers, approved a $3.5 trillion budget plan on Tuesday, paving the way for Democrats to pass legislation expanding the social safety net.

The House voted on a rule to advance both the budget deal and a separate, trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill.

It came after painstaking efforts by Democratic leaders to bring the moderate and progressive wings of their party together.

Democrats have outlined four main categories they plan to invest in with the budget resolution: infrastructure and jobs, families, climate, and health care.

That includes funding for things like Pre-K, affordable housing, along with dental, vision and hearing benefits.