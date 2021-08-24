January 6th probe House Committee to seek phone records

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Lawmakers investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection are planning to ask Telecom companies to preserve phone records pertinent to the probe.

Sources say that includes records of several members of congress.

Notices to Telecom companies are set to go out as soon as this week and it is the first step in a process that could eventually lead to witness testimony.

The Chairman of the Select Committee investigating the insurrection had said she hopes to issue subpoenas by the end of the month.

It is not yet clear which congressional members' records the Committee is interested in. However, several Republicans have acknowledged talking to former President Trump by phone on January 6th.

That includes Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Jim Jordan.

Some Democrats also have accused certain Republicans of interacting with individuals who stormed the Capitol prior to the attack.