New York Governor Cuomo resignation effective tonight

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Monday is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's official last day in office as his resignation takes effect at 11:59 pm.

At midnight, Lieutenant Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn into office.

Cuomo was facing impeachment after the State Attorney General released a report, finding that he has sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied all of the allegation, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately, but acknowledged that some of his behavior made others uncomfortable.

