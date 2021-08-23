Skip to Content
House Democrats to vote on infrastructure this week

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Divisions among the Democratic party could come to a head later this week as lawmakers take on infrastructure.

One of their first acts of business this week could be a vote on a budget resolution for the President's spending package, which could happen as soon as Tuesday.

The sweeping legislative package would pass under a budget process called reconciliation. It would not be subject to the Senate filibuster's 60-vote threshold, but a group of nine moderate House Democrats are holding that up.

They want to first pass a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that the Senate already passed.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House has already expressed interest in passing the two bills simultaneously.

