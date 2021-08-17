DOJ appeals block of pause on oil, gas leases

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Justice Department is appealing the court decision from earlier this summer to temporarily block the Biden Administration's pause on new federal oil and gas leases.

In June, the court sided with more than a dozen states that sued after President Biden directed the Administration not to issue new leases for oil and gas drilling in offshore waters and on public lands, while a review of leasing practices is underway.

That preliminary court injunction came as a blow to the Administration as it was one of Biden's key actions to address climate changes.

Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the Biden Administration's long-awaited review of the oil and gas leasing program will be released "very soon."