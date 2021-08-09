Senate clears final hurdle to infrastructure deal

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In an unusual weekend of Senate action, lawmakers took up the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and ended with a 68 to 29 vote in favor.

Democrats only needed at least 10 Republican votes and they got 18.

Today, there will be floor speeches on the deal with the final Senate vote expected early Tuesday morning. Then the Senate will shift their attention to the $3.5 million budget resolution.

It is the second part of the two-track budget reconciliation package to advance the White House's sweeping economic agenda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not take up the bill until that part is done. The bill faces an uncertain future in the House which will not be back in session until September.