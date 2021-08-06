Donald Trump opposes tax return release, lawyers urge to block it

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Donald Trump's lawyers are moving to block the Treasury Department from giving his tax returns over to congress.

Lawyers for the former President are urging a federal judge today to prevent the handover of his returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

They're pushing back on the claim that Committee members want the returns to examine how the IRS audits Presidents and they also say Democrats are doing what they can to pour over the paperwork just to find something embarrassing about the former President.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel told the Treasury Department to release the returns last week, saying the House Committee provided "sufficient reasons" for requesting them.