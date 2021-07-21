Skip to Content
Watchdog to review ‘Nuclear Football’ White house procedures

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - After the attack on Capitol Hill in January, there has been an investigation into every aspect of security.

Now added to the list is the protection of the "Nuclear Football."

The so called "Nuclear Football" or briefcase stays close to the President at all times and there is a backup football that is near the Vice President, as well.

The briefcase contains equipment and decision making papers that the President or VP need to authenticate orders for a nuclear strike.

According to a defense official, rioters were only 100 feet away from where Vice President Pence was sheltering on that day in January.

This review will determine if the process and procedures are enough to alert the DOD if the emergency satchel is lost, stolen or compromised.

The evaluation starts this month.

