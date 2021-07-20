Five Republicans selected for special committee investigating Capitol riot

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Five House Republicans have been chosen for the special committee that will investigate the deadly attack on Capitol Hill.

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, will select representatives Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas to be ap art of the January 6th select committee.

Although they have been selected, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has final say over whether those appointees can join the committee.

The committee will investigate both the security failings of the attack, as well as the circumstances leading up to the attack.

These five, chosen by McCarthy, are not the only GOP members. Pelosi appointed representative, Liz Cheney, of Wyoming. She is among Pelosi's eight choices to serve on the committee.

Democratic representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi is the Chairman of the panel that is slated to have its first hearing next week.