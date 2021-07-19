Congress members hold impromptu America First rally

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Congress members Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a small impromptu rally in Riverside on Saturday after three separate failed attempts to hold America First rally in Southern California.

A small crowd of about 100 supporters and counter-protestors gathered outside Riverside City Hall to hear them give a 10 minute speech.

Before this, three different venues cancelled or refused to hold the event.

Gaetz, who is facing an investigation for sex trafficking is threatening to sue the venues for violating his first amendment rights.

Congresswoman Greene, who has been a Qanon advocate, blames the city of Anaheim's radical left cancel culture and called them communists.

Anaheim officials say they had safety concerns about the event, after it had been cancelled at two previous venues in Laguna Hills and Riverside.