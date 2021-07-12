Trump wins Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Donald Trump wins the Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll with the results being revealed Sunday in Dallas.

The poll shows that 70% of survey takers would vote for the former President if the 2024 GOP primary were held today.

The former President had some theories about a few of the Republicans who he says are to blame for issues like the 'defund the police' movement.

"In New York City, crime is out of control. It's at record levels with nobody being prosecuted except of course for innocent Republicans being prosecuted," said Trump. "The Democrats know their policies on crime are so unpopular, so radi al, so crazy, they are now trying to pretend they never lead 'defund the police.' movement in the first place."

Florida Governor Ron Desantis came in second in the polls with 21%. Everyone else received less than 1%.

A second poll that did not have Trump running in 2024, showed Desantis in the lead with 68% of the votes.