Yuma County begins preparing for the future

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Hearing about issues now to plan for the future.

That’s the mission of a two-day event being run by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors are beginning to put together the county's newest 5-year plan.

County Departments all put their goals, and challenges on the screen and then gave individual presentations.

While each department has unique challenges, one issue was shared throughout.

Many departments telling the supervisors they’re facing staffing shortages, and struggling to keep employees.

Chairman Porchas hopes doing market research across other areas of Arizona can help increase the number of qualified candidates who apply for jobs with Yuma County.

“These studies see where their pay is at, and see if we’re comparable, so we are not losing employees and we can also retain,“ Porchas said.

Improving cyber-security, county facilities, and workplace safety also were discussed.

The group will gather again on Tuesday for the final day of meetings.