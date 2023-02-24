Skip to Content
today at 2:22 PM
Presidential candidate Anthony Hudson visits Yuma

He's running as an Independent in the 2024 race

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s always election season, as a long-shot presidential candidate is currently visiting Yuma.

Anthony Hudson is already out on the campaign trail.

Saying he’s running as an independent, even though his political views do align with the Republican party.

He says he came to Yuma after hundreds of locals reached out to him.

Hudson says he wanted to visit our local border and hear about current immigration issues.

“Boots on the ground, that’s my philosophy. I believe in being present in situations like this, not sitting behind a desk,” Hudson said.

Hudson attended Thursday's border hearing and will be in town through the weekend.

