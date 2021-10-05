Imperial County ballots headed to voters

Local Politics

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has begun sending out mail-in ballots ahead of the November 2nd Consolidated Election.

Voters will be asked to cast ballots in two races and a ballot initiative. They'll elect members of the Meadows Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and for the Salton Community Service District Board of Directors.

Brawley voters will decide whether to approve "Measure U," which extends the city's Utility User Tax. A "yes" vote will leave the 4% tax in place, and allow the city to apply it to other services, like phones. If approved, the measure is expected to generate an estimated $2.5 million a year in revenue for the city.

Ballots will begin arriving later this week. Voters have a number of choices for returning them. They may be returned by mail, but ballots must be postmarked no later than November 2, 2021.

Voters can also use one of two official ballots dropboxes. The boxes are located at the following locations:

Brawley City Hall, 383 Main St., Brawley

County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street (West Parking Lot), El Centro

Ballots may also be hand-delivered to the Registrar of Voters office at 940 West Main Street, Suite 206, in El Centro.

For more information on voting in the upcoming election visit Imperial County's official election site, or call the Registrar of Voters’ Office at (442) 265-1060.