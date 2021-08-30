Democratic candidate Judy Stahl fighting for Rep. Paul Gosar’s seat

Local Politics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The race for S.S. House of Representatives is right around the corner, and many candidates are in the peak of their campaign.

Democratic candidate Judy Stahl is looking to take over for Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, addressing a national issue that we as a border community have seen firsthand.

"We need to make sure that the laws of this country provide for people to seek refuge here if they are seeking asylum, and that we have the resources needed," Stahl explained. "And, not just border patrol officers but the social workers, the people who can process."

Her three major campaign topics include water protection, more resources for rural economies and accommodating needs for veterans.

If elected, she wants all voices to be heard.

"Over the last many years when I reached out to the current incumbent, was not handled very well by their staff," Stahl said. "I thought they were very condescending and actually had no interest in my concern."

Stahl also wants to make education in Arizona a top priority since the state is one of the lowest ranked in the nation.



Another hot topic, the covid vaccine.

"If you have not yet gotten the vaccine, why not? If you want to protect yourself, your family, your loved ones, everyone, do it,"

From personal experience, she encourages everyone to make their health a priority and get the vaccine.

"I've worked in healthcare since 1978. I've worked with children with cancer," Stahl stated. "I am a cancer survivor myself. I know that it's the things you cannot see that can and will kill you."

Stahl says she continues to fight for underrepresented communities so that areas like Yuma County have just as many resources as larger counties in Arizona.