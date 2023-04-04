Skip to Content
California Politics
today at 6:01 AM
McCarthy to meet with Taiwanese President

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen on Wednesday.

McCarthy's office announced that he will host a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The announcement did not mention which other members of Congress will attend the meeting.

Taiwan is a self-governing island democracy that China claims as its territory.

Beijing had objected to the meeting before it was confirmed, saying that such a meeting would be a "Provocation," and also warning that it would take "resolute measures" to protect Chinese sovereignty.

Dillon Fuhrman

