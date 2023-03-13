California Republican party hosted three-day convention

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republicans gathered in Sacramento this past weekend to attend the 2023 Spring Organizing Convention.

The three day event kicked off on Friday and came to a close Sunday. Attendees were in for a variety of trainings, exhibits and speakers.

The convention also featured a dinner banquet on the opening night as well as a lunch banquet, which was attended by the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

During his speech, the Republican representative touched on several topics such as the national debt, the education and relations with China.

"We got crime, we got a border that's just wide open. We got fentanyl in our streets. We've got challenges in our school but the three greatest threats to this nation, the big three, is the size of our debt, our education system and China," McCarthy spoke.