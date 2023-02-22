Imperial County officials and Schwarzenegger Institute discuss Lithium Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officials for the Imperial County met with Arnold Schwarzenegger and other officials from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy to discuss Lithium Valley.

The meeting occurred on February 17, and the discussion touched on bringing new investments and job growth for Imperial County and the state of California.

Officials on both sides also touched on ensuring that California meets its climate, energy, and transportation electrification goals.

Photo Credit: County of Imperial

Finally, Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Ryan E. Kelley, also mentioned this, “I believe the outcome of the meeting will bring focus and attention to our federal government on the importance of Lithium Valley and how the recovery of these critical minerals will benefit our country, state, and residents,"

Local officials talked about the need for the following:

Local infrastructure improvements

Importance of communicating with the community regarding all developments

The surrounding communities receive community benefits

Photo Credit: County of Imperial

“Our region has the potential to accelerate our nation’s clean energy future. We must continue to advocate together to bring our community’s vision of an equitable Lithium Valley, with opportunities to invest in local jobs, education, and infrastructure, to fruition,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, chairperson of the discussion.

If you want read more about the discussion, then read the press release below.