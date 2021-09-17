Imperial Valley says local, recall election results are unofficial

CA Recall

Registrar staff works to publish valid results

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announces Friday it has issued an “Unofficial Results” update on the Registrar’s website for the Tuesday Gubernatorial Recall Election.

According to their report, this will not be the official, final tally of all ballots.

"The Registrar’s staff will work diligently to complete the election canvassing process and update the public of results in a timely manner," shares Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Robollar. "The Registrar’s office wishes to thank the public for their patience."

