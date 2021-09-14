Live Blog: California Recall Election

CA Recall

Coverage on the recall election for Gavin Newsom

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Voting has gone underway for the recall election, which focuses on if Gavin Newsom will keep his position as California Governor.

Newsom is accused of not properly handling and addressing several California-based issues, including homelessness, sanctuary state policies, water policies, and the Coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 171 attempts to get a recall ballot in California, with 6 of those attempts successfully replacing their officials.



Newsom's attempted California recall follows 2003's Gray Davis, where Arnold Schwarzenegger succeeded him.

Many across California went out to cast their vote, among them is Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner.

The recall ballot held two portions, the first asking if Gavin Newsom should stay in office, the second asking who his successor should be if the recall succeds.

There are 46 candidates, though the most popular and the frontrunner is Republican Candidate Larry Elder.

https://youtu.be/snAmxV0Kdxg

Accusations of fraud were brought out by GOP party leaders, as Republican frontrunner Larry Elder's campaign spoke out about a website insinuating that Newsom already won the election due to fraud.

This has the potential to dissuade others from voting, however, the language was removed by Tuesday.

Newsom assured that the fraud claims were untrue, and stressed the high security of the voting process.

https://youtu.be/l5Ct0AFMGKw

Continuing coverage on the recall for Gavin Newsom.