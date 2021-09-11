Early voting for recall election available this weekend

CA Recall

Imperialites now have access to early voting in the recall election

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Saturday, Sept. 11, voters can advantage of early voting at the County Administration Center.

The center is located at 940 W. Main St. in El centro, but voters are asked to keep in mind that protocols will be in place to protect the health of safety of workers, voters, and the election locations.

Voters advised of the following protocols:

All vaccinated and unvaccinated voters persons must wear face coverings.

Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear a mask.

Hand sanitizer are readily available when entering and exiting the facility.

Masks will available for all voters and visitors.

Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Voters are able to mark their ballot from home, they're only asked to sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to a mail ballot drop-off location or voting location.

To learn more about voting in the upcoming recall election, visit elections.imperialcounty.org or call (442) 265-1060.