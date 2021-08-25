Meet the Candidates: Democrats
Background on the Democratic candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom
Holly L. Baade
- Party: Democratic
- Occupation: Mother/Business Owner
- City of residence: Fairfax, CA
- Key Issues: homelessness, jobs
- Campaign Website: HOLLY2021.com
- Campaign Statement: “Our collective wealth is found within the health and happiness of each one of us, and within our individual health and happiness is found our collective wealth.”
John R. Drake
- Party: Democratic
- Occupation: College Student
- City of Residence: Ventura, CA
- Key Issues: environment, education, job creation
- Campaign Website: johnrdrake.com
- Campaign statement: "I think it is time we stop dreaming and start thinking... realistically and with common sense. It's okay to dream, but when we let that get in the way of true progress and realistic change, we set ourselves up for failure."
