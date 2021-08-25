Skip to Content
CA Recall
By
today at 5:03 PM
Published 4:51 PM

Meet the Candidates: Democrats

KYMA.com

Background on the Democratic candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom

Holly L. Baade

  • Party: Democratic
  • Occupation: Mother/Business Owner
  • City of residence: Fairfax, CA
  • Key Issues: homelessness, jobs
  • Campaign Website: HOLLY2021.com
  • Campaign Statement: “Our collective wealth is found within the health and happiness of each one of us, and within our individual health and happiness is found our collective wealth.”

John R. Drake
  • Party: Democratic
  • Occupation: College Student
  • City of Residence: Ventura, CA
  • Key Issues: environment, education, job creation
  • Campaign Website: johnrdrake.com
  • Campaign statement: "I think it is time we stop dreaming and start thinking... realistically and with common sense. It's okay to dream, but when we let that get in the way of true progress and realistic change, we set ourselves up for failure."
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content