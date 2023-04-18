AEA releases statement on Governor Hobbs’ veto of House and Senate bills

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed two bills on Monday, one from the Senate and the other from the House.

According to an Arizona Education Association (AEA) statement, Hobbs vetoed Senate Bill (SB) 1331, a bill that would have school boards allow parents with concealed weapon permits bring their guns onto school campuses.

In addition, Hobbs also vetoed House Bill (HB) 2332, a bill that would have made gun safety classes not only sponsored by the National Rifle Association (NRA), but also mandatory for middle and high school students.

AEA President Marisol Garcia responded to the bills' veto saying in part, “I still can’t believe that anyone thinks it’s a good idea to encourage more guns on school campuses. When educators are completely left out of the conversation, bills like HB2332 and SB1331 are the result. We’re grateful to Governor Hobbs for vetoing this misguided legislation. Perhaps now our state legislators can try moving forward with bills that actually address the terrifying and very real problem of gun violence in our schools.”