Sen. Mark Kelly speaks on his visit to Ukraine

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly spoke with Face The Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about his recent visit to Ukraine.

"I spent 25 years in the United States Navy. I flew in combat. This is my first time. I've actually went to a war zone, a country that's been brutally attacked by by Vladimir Putin. There's war crimes committed every day. I mean, the situation is just heartbreaking. You know, one of the things we were looking at was, you know, their ammunition supply," Kelly said.

During the interview, Brennan also asked Kelly his thoughts on the leaked Pentagon documents.

"I don't want to comment specifically on the classified intelligence here, but we have to make sure that we continue to give them the weapons and the weapons systems that they need to be successful. We cannot allow Putin to win this thing. I mean...he said what his plan is. I mean, he wants to rebuild the Soviet empire. And if we don't stop him in Ukraine, I mean, there is no telling where he will go next," Kelly added.

When asked about what more the U.S. can do to help Ukraine turn back on Russia's invasion, Kelly said this, "Neither Russia nor Ukraine have air superiority at this time. That's important in a combat zone. And to get it is is challenging. And they're using a lot of their weapons...So the purpose of this trip was to see what they need, see what we can supply. I'll go back to to DOD and to the administration and give them my assessment of what the situation in Ukraine is."