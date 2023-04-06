Governor says Arizona will restrict TikTok on state devices

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced an executive order Wednesday to restrict the use of TikTok on state devices in an effort to reduce cybersecurity risks.

“This is a necessary step to ensure the protection of state data and reflects our commitment to keeping Arizonans safe,” Hobbs said in a statement. “My office is working closely with state entities to ensure this transition happens smoothly.”

The governor’s office said state agencies have 30 days to be in compliance. However, state agencies will have the opportunity to apply for exemptions and may be granted exemptions should they provide sufficient justification.

Many states have already banned TikTok on government-owned devices.