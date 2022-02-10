Rep. Grijalva points out Ducey’s Arizona prison budget and lack of oversight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03) sent a letter to Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey in reference to a recent increased budget request for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) even with the state having the lowest prison population in a decade.

The budget suggests $1.5 billion in funding to go to ADCRR—making it the third largest budget in Arizona that would not have independent oversight.

Grijalva's open letter points out the prison's population of 33,855 being "closer to 2005 levels" and how the 2006 budget was $697.6 million meaning Ducey is asking for a 115% increase.

In the letter, Rep. Grijalva also calls out the lack of transparency and accountability within ADCRR and its private prison affiliates.

Rep. Grijalva urged Gov. Ducey to rid conflicts of interest and profits from the prison system in Arizona.

“A budget is a representation of our values and commitment to our constituencies. ADCRR’s budget is overly bloated and has failed to properly provide rehabilitation services to individuals despite it being a major component of its statutory mandate… I am gravely concerned that your increased budget request for ADCRR does not represent the best interest of incarcerated individuals and Arizonan taxpayers," said Rep. Grijalva. "Removing profits from our prison system and ensuring individuals have access to rehabilitation programs, proper healthcare and safety will end misguided mass incarceration policies in our nation and allow us to focus on policies and opportunities to reduce recidivism and promote thriving communities in Arizona.”

The full letter can be found here.