Kelly addresses global supply chain issues, urges to pass $52 billion bipartisan bill to boost manufacturing

Reducing costs and bringing manufacturing jobs back to America are also a part of Sen. Kelly's legislation

(KYMA, KECY) — U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) addressed global supply chain issues, reducing costs and bringing back manufacturing jobs across the nation with a $52 billion bipartisan agreement on Monday at the Senate press conference.

Sen. Kelly discussed the urgent need of microchips amid the global shortage.

"And right now, we overly rely on microchips that are manufactured overseas. That puts us at a competitive disadvantage, including with adversaries like China," said Sen. Kelly. "After a year of work, we are as close as ever to pass this bipartisan legislation that will address this microchip shortage by bringing more of this manufacturing capacity back to U.S. soil."

Companies like Samsung, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and others have announced plans to support this bill by building "large-scale microchip manufacturings in the U.S., including the state of Arizona".

Sen. Kelly says the $52 billion bill "will create thousands of great-paying jobs."

The bill progressed through the House and Senate and is awaiting a bipartisan agreement which Kelly says he is ready to do.

Watch Sen. Kelly at the press conference here.