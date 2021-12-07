Skip to Content
Ducey to tour Yuma County border Tuesday

Governor to get first-hand look at impact of recent surge in illegal crossings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) will travel to Yuma Tuesday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the impact of the recent spike in illegal border crossings.

Ducey will receive a briefing from the Arizona National Guard, Department of Homeland Secuity, Department of Public Safety, as well as local law enforcement including the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

He will also tour the border, and survey what his office calls "the mounting crisis at the border outside Yuma."

News 11's Adam Klepp will be there for Gov. Ducey's visit. Look for continuing coverage throughout the day here on KYMA.com, as well as on News 11 and 13 On Your Side.

