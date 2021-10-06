Ducey joins governors in forming border plan

MISSION, Texas (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), joined a coalition of ten Republican governors in Texas Wednesday for a border security briefing. The governors then released a ten-point plan they believe will allow the White House to resolve the border crisis.

Gov. Ducey accused President Joe Biden of failing to take action on behalf of border states.

“The White House has suggested there are no solutions or steps they could take on the border. This is false,” said Ducey. “If the president won’t meet, we have laid out a comprehensive set of policy actions — publicly — that would end the border crisis immediately. President Biden now has everything he needs to stop this crisis.”

The governor went on to specifically cite specific issues facing Arizona.

"The border sector in Yuma has had more than a one thousand percent increase in apprehensions compared to last year. The highest increase among all sectors. The Tucson sector has seen more than a 200 percent increase in apprehensions." he said. "And it's not just the people that are crossing the border, its the lethal drugs. Almost 2-thousand pounds of fentanyl and over 13-thousand pounds of methamphetamine have been seized in Arizona sectors alone this year."

It's been more than two weeks since a coalition of 26 governors requested an urgent meeting with the President. Thus far, the White House has not responded to that appeal. In the interim, some of those governors have come up with their own plan. It calls for the following initiatives:

1. Continue Title 42 health restrictions

The coalition contends the U.S. should continue to refuse entry to any individuals coming into the country due to COVID-19 health risks

2. Dedicate additional federal resources to eradicate human and drug trafficking

3. Resume the deportation of all criminals

4. Re-enter all agreements with our Northern Triangle partners, and with Mexico

5. Provide notice and transparency to states on unaccompanied minors and immigrants

The governors call on the government to notify states when it transports undocumented immigrants, who may be reliant on social programs, to other states

6. Send a clear message to potential immigrants

The coalition calls on the government to send a clear message that the U.S. does not have open borders, and that immigrants seeking economic opportunity should not abuse or misuse the asylum process.

7. Deploy more federal law enforcement officers and National Guard troops to the border

The governors call on the White House to send provide more resources to U.S. Border Patrol and ICE agents.

8. End "Catch and Release" and clear the judicial backlog

Governors object to the policy that frees undocumented immigrants while they await asylum hearings. They also call on the federal government to devote additional judges to clear up the backlog of cases, and speed up the asylum application process.

9. Fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols

The coalition wants the previous administration's policy re-instated. It sends asylum seekers back to Mexico to await their asylum court dates in the U.S.

10. Finish securing the border

The governors call on the Biden administration to reinstate all contracts connected with border wall construction, and complete the barrier. It also calls on the White House to make additional investment in technology and infrastructure along the border.

Governor Ducey was joined by Governor Greg Abbot of Texas, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.