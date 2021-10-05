Joe Arpaio announces mayoral candidacy

Arizona Politics

Former Maricopa County Sheriff running for mayor of Fountain Hills

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Maricopa County's former sheriff is getting back into politics. Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday he's running for mayor in Fountain Hills.

Arpaio has lived in the Phoenix suburb for the past 20-years. He took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the press release announcing his candidacy, Arpaio said it's time for him to contribute to his community.

"It was an honor and privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their sheriff. Now I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, Arizona, which I love, utilizing my life experience and common sense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live," Arpaio writes.

Continuing my 56 year's in public service now as Mayor. pic.twitter.com/4AlGil4qUj — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) October 5, 2021

The August primary will come just two days after the former sheriff's 90th birthday.

Arpaio served as Maricopa County sheriff for more than 20-years. His final years in office were plagued by controversy, mainly focusing on racial profiling practices. Arpaio was convicted on federal charges of criminal contempt for refusing to stop those practices. Former President Donald Trump granted him a pardon.

Arpaio lost is bid for reelection in 2016. He ran again in 2020, but was defeated in the primaries. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, but also lost in the primaries.