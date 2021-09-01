Ducey announces $60 million for hospitals combating COVID-19

Arizona Politics

Extra funding to be used for extra staffing

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) announced Wednesday the state will provide $60 million in additional funding for hospitals to help cope with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“Arizona’s health care professionals and all frontline workers are heroes, without a doubt,” said Gov. Ducey. “We are working to make sure they have the resources they need. This funding opportunity will decrease stress on existing hospital staff, increase hiring opportunities and decrease the risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona. I’m grateful to all the nurses, doctors, first responders, frontline workers and everyone supporting and protecting our fellow Arizonans during this health emergency.”

The governor gives the vaccine credit for helping reduce hospitalizations during subsequent waves of the virus. At one time, Arizona led the nation for patients hospitalized with the virus. Still, he says, hospitals are seeing a higher patient volume than normal, and that's putting a strain on staffing. Ducey says the funding will help hire temporary doctors, nurses, and therapists, and ease some of the pressure on permanent staffers. Hospital administrators agree.

“This latest COVID-19 surge has been challenging for health care workers,” said Linda Hunt, President and CEO of Dignity Health's Southwest Division. “They are exhausted yet continue to step-up in the most heroic ways. The high volume of patients compounded by the shortage of doctors and nurses across the country is creating intense competition for a limited pool of nurses nationwide. I am grateful for Governor Ducey's actions today to bring more health care workers to Arizona as we navigate through this latest surge."

The Arizona Department of Health Services will administer the funding.