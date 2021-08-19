Ducey blasts media for spreading ‘misinformation’ on masking in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday held a ceremonial signing for a bill making Holocaust education mandatory in all the state's public schools, but afterwards reporters were more interested in talking about coronavirus than curriculum.

Earlier this week the governor announced a program for rewarding schools that continue to hold in-person classes in spite of coronavirus outbreaks, and penalizing those with mask and vaccine mandates. Ducey also outlined a plan to compensate the families of students negatively impacted by school closures.

The announcement was still top of mind for local media. They questioned whether the governor's opposition to mask mandates will make it into the classroom. Gov. Ducey set the record straight.

"In Arizona, we are pro-parent, we are pro-parental choice, and if that choice is that their child wears a mask, we are supportive of that. There is no ban in Arizona. There is no prohibition on wearing a mask if that's what people think is the right thing to do. I support that decision," said Ducey.

"I want parents to do what they think is the right thing to do." He continued. "Anyone that wants to wear a mask is supported in wearing that mask. Isn't is there a reason that you don't think parents can make good decisions on behalf of their children? I trust parents."

The governor then took aim at the press.

"We've spent millions of dollars in advocating for the vaccine. Who hasn't seen a public service announcement or an ADHS banner or Cardinal Stadium. Yes, you guys have done a good job from distracting from what the issue is of getting a vaccine. So you want to know why people are confused? I'd look in the mirror at some of your reporting. I'd look in the mirror at some of your reporting."

The governor went on to accuse the media of "misinformation" and "alarmism."

"If you think the media hasn't helped spread some misinformation on what's happened over the last 18 months, you should get it. Get a TV and start watching."

Gov. Ducey's comments followed a signing ceremony for the state's Holocaust Education law. It requires schools to teach students about genocides throughout history. Ducey signed the bill in June, but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.