Civil rights legend leads protest through Phoenix

Arizona Politics

Demonstration ends at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS NEWS) - Reverend Jesse Jackson on Monday led a protest in Phoenix to call for the end of the filibuster and to campaign for other causes and issues.

The protest ended at the Phoenix office of Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. The protesters are calling on Sinema to join other Democrats in ending the filibuster. In June, a similar protest outside her Phoenix office, resulted in a number of arrests.

Sinema has said that she opposes abolishing the filibuster, calling it, quote, 'a tool that protects the democracy of our nation.'

Monday's protest was held under the banner of a 'Moral Monday' rally and march. 'Moral Mondays' are protests that are often led by religious leaders, calling to restore, quote, 'morality' in society.