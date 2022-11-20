Gov. Ducey embarks on final trip to Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey departed from Phoenix for this final trade mission to Mexico.

Through a press release, the trip to Mexico City will focus on the $17 billion trade relationship between Arizona and Mexico.

For further context, Arizona and Mexico fostered a friendship that grew in the last eight years.

Overall, Governor Ducey's trip will include meetings with high-level officials and attending an Arizona Cardinals game in Mexico City.

“It’s been a priority since day one to nurture this trusted friendship. In terms of trade, Mexico is Arizona’s number one trading partner – it’s not even close. Beyond business, many people in Arizona have family ties in Mexico that go back generations. We have a mutual goal of bettering commerce, trade, security and education. This trade mission is the culmination of eight years of working together. I look forward to exploring opportunities for further collaboration,” Ducey spoke.

More about Ducey's final trip to Mexico

Following his gubernatorial win in 2015, Mexico was one of Ducey's first international trips in office.

Since then, he has wanted to renew and restore the Arizona-Mexico relationship to expand opportunity and create jobs.

He also advocated for a significant trade deal and strengthened infrastructure to allow trucks and products to move safely and efficiently across the border.

As of now, total trade in Mexico has increased by $1.9 billion, reaching more than $17.5 billion in 2021.