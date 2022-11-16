Sen. Kelly’s bills advance out of committee

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly advanced three bills out of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

For further context, and through a press release, these bills will:

Protect tribal water rights

Help Arizona combat drought

Expand access to clean drinking water

Accordingly, the expansion will be for tribal communities and Arizonans across the state.

“Access to water is critical to Arizona’s success and continued economic growth," said Senator Kelly.

Furthermore, the bills include the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act, the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Qualification Act, and the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act.