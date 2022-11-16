Skip to Content
Decision 2022
By
today at 12:54 PM
Published 1:59 PM

Sen. Kelly’s bills advance out of committee

John Klemmer, United States Senate Photographic Studio

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly advanced three bills out of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

For further context, and through a press release, these bills will:

  • Protect tribal water rights
  • Help Arizona combat drought
  • Expand access to clean drinking water

Accordingly, the expansion will be for tribal communities and Arizonans across the state.

“Access to water is critical to Arizona’s success and continued economic growth," said Senator Kelly.

Furthermore, the bills include the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act, the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Qualification Act, and the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2022
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content