Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process.

The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities.

The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.

Reporters without a county-issued press pass will not enter the press conference.

This comes after Friday's ballot update, where the county held another vote drop.

Consisting of 80,000 votes, which brought the county to just below 300,000 remaining ballots to tally.