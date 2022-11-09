Arizona races for governor and senate tightening

Democrats jumped out to a big lead on election night

PHOENIX (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona U.S. Senate race and Governor's race is still too close to call.

Democrats Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs got off to double-digit leads early on election night, but those have since disappeared.

A majority of the first results were from early ballots, which in past races have favored Democratic candidates.

Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake encouraged their supporters to come out on election day.

Many of the ballot result drops from election day voters have favored Republicans, but Maricopa County election officials also say voters dropped off over 200 thousand early ballots on election day that still have not been counted.

This story will continue to be updated.