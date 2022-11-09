Skip to Content
Decision 2022
By
Published 11:17 AM

Arizona races for governor and senate tightening

Democrats jumped out to a big lead on election night

PHOENIX (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona U.S. Senate race and Governor's race is still too close to call.

Democrats Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs got off to double-digit leads early on election night, but those have since disappeared.

A majority of the first results were from early ballots, which in past races have favored Democratic candidates.

Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake encouraged their supporters to come out on election day.

Many of the ballot result drops from election day voters have favored Republicans, but Maricopa County election officials also say voters dropped off over 200 thousand early ballots on election day that still have not been counted.

This story will continue to be updated.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2022
Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content